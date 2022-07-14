The SIX players being heavily linked with moves to Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Scott Twine, who netted in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale at Gawthorpe, Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien and Josh Cullen have already signed up to the new regime.
And the club’s activity in the market isn’t showing any signs of letting up. Manchester City legend Kompany’s rebuild is ongoing and the four-time Premier League winner seems certain to add to his six new additions before the Championship opener at Huddersfield Town.
Here are the latest players doing the rounds on the rumour mill.
1. Mike Cooper (Plymouth Argyle)
With Manchester City stopper Arijanet Muric's availability seemingly hitting a snag, the attention has returned to Plymouth Argyle's Player of the Season. The 22-year-old was inducted in the PFA League One Team of the Year last term and claimed a share of the Golden Glove award — alongside Wycombe Wanderers' David Stockdale — after keeping 18 clean sheets in the third tier. He has made 94 league appearances for the Pilgrims.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Dara O'Shea (West Brom)
Burnley are reported set to test the Baggies' resolve over the Republic of Ireland defender after losing his international team-mate, Nathan Collins, to Wolves earlier in the week. The 23-year-old, who has made 59 league appearances for the club, is entering the final year of his contract at the Hawthorns. The centre back also played 28 times for West Brom in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign.
Photo: Eric Alonso
3. Souleyman Doumbia (Angers)
Burnley are reportedly battling it out with Championship rivals Birmingham City, Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin and French side Lyon for the 25-year-old. Though youngster Owen Dodgson signed a new three-year contract this week, the Clarets are still seeking further competition for left back Charlie Taylor. The Ivorian, an international team-mate of Maxwel Cornet, featured 27 times in Ligue 1 last season.
Photo: VALERY HACHE
4. Ian Maatsen (Chelsea)
The imminent arrival of the Chelsea left back will almost certainly quash rumours of a move for Angers' Souleyman Doumbia. The Netherlands Under 21 international is set for a medical on Thursday [today] ahead of joining Burnley on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old played 42 times for Coventry City in all competitions, scoring three goals, and also spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic. He is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2024, and Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.
Photo: Lewis Storey