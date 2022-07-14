The SIX players being heavily linked with moves to Vincent Kompany's Burnley

4. Ian Maatsen (Chelsea)

The imminent arrival of the Chelsea left back will almost certainly quash rumours of a move for Angers' Souleyman Doumbia. The Netherlands Under 21 international is set for a medical on Thursday [today] ahead of joining Burnley on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old played 42 times for Coventry City in all competitions, scoring three goals, and also spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic. He is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2024, and Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Photo: Lewis Storey