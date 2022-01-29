Ben Mee of Burnley (3R) celebrates with teammate Johann Gudmundsson after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Premier League's top 10 overperforming players based on xG — starring goal-scorers from Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley

Premier League performance data has uncovered the biggest overperforming players based on expected goals (xG) relative to actual on-field return.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:30 am

The statistics, obtained from FBref, have been analysed by experts at BetVictor, who have formulated a top flight top 10 by calculating basic components.

They include goals scored by a player, the expected goal return of that individual and the extent to which they are overperforming this season.

Scroll through our gallery below to see which Premier League stars feature.

1. Emile Smith Rowe

Club: Arsenal. Goals: 8. xG: 3.6. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 4.4.

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

2. Maxwel Cornet

Club: Burnley. Goals: 6. xG: 2. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 4.

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Emmanuel Dennis

Club: Watford. Goals: 8. xG: 4.4. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 3.6.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

4. Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool. Goals: 16. xG: 12.5. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 3.5.

Photo: Alex Livesey

