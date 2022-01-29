The Premier League's top 10 overperforming players based on xG — starring goal-scorers from Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley

The statistics, obtained from FBref, have been analysed by experts at BetVictor, who have formulated a top flight top 10 by calculating basic components.
They include goals scored by a player, the expected goal return of that individual and the extent to which they are overperforming this season.
Scroll through our gallery below to see which Premier League stars feature.
1. Emile Smith Rowe
Club: Arsenal. Goals: 8. xG: 3.6. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 4.4.
Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
2. Maxwel Cornet
Club: Burnley. Goals: 6. xG: 2. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 4.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Emmanuel Dennis
Club: Watford. Goals: 8. xG: 4.4. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 3.6.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Mohamed Salah
Club: Liverpool. Goals: 16. xG: 12.5. Goals overperformed by (Gls-xG): 3.5.
Photo: Alex Livesey