The Premier League teams who've hit the woodwork the most - where does your club rank?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see which teams hit the woodwork the most this season.

1. Huddersfield Town (20th) Hit the woodwork three times. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Fulham (19th) Hit the woodwork seven times. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Southampton (18) Hit the woodwork nine times. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Brighton (17) Hit the woodwork nine times. Getty Buy a Photo

View more