The Premier League has issued a VAR update - and it impacts Burnley

The Premier League has announced VAR decisions WILL BE displayed on clubs' big screens during matches next season.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that, along with graphics, clubs can show "definitive" clips to keep spectators in the loop when a VAR decision has taken place.

That said, Liverpool's Anfield and Manchester United's Old Trafford are the only two top-flight stadiums that do not own a big screen.

However, in a bid to lower the risk of any confusion and prevent supporters from somewhat missing out, a PA system will also be in use as well as displaying messages on scoreboards.

"The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any over-turned decision," said a Premier League statement.

"Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an over-turned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens.

"In addition, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video-clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.

"For clubs which do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made via a combination of PA announcements and messages on scoreboards."

VAR will be allowed to intervene on "clear and obvious errors" or "serious missed incidents" relating to goals, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.