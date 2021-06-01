The predicted 2021-22 Premier League table! Where will Burnley, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and newcomers Brentford finish?

The Bees, who became the 50th club to operate in the PL, joined Norwich City and Watford in the top flight thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

The trio will replace relegated Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, who were all demoted to the second tier after failing to hit the 30-point mark.

Burnley finished just one place above the drop zone, in 17th, but were 11 points clear of the bottom three at the end of the season.

So where are the Clarets predicted to finish in what will be the club's sixth successive season at this level?

Based on the bookmakers odds for the 2021-22 top flight title and relegation, Dan Black runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish.

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16th.

1. Manchester City Who else? Pep Guardiola's side stormed to the 2020-21 title in finishing 12 points clear of Manchester United and now City are odds on across the board to defend their crown and no bigger than 8/11.

2. Liverpool The Reds were unable to defend their first ever Premier League crown after being usurped by Manchester City, but rallied to secure a Champions League place. Jugen Klopp's side are now second favourites at 11-2.

3. Chelsea The European champions are closely matched with Liverpool in terms of their Premier League title credentials. The Champions League winners, who beat Manchester City in the final, look good value at 11/2.

4. Manchester United The Red Devils ended the campaign as Premier League and Europa League runners up. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are being backed to finish in the top four once again, but they're as wide as 9/1 to claim the crown from their rivals.