The NINE deals the Burnley COULD conclude in the transfer window - and what the bookies say

The Clarets don't expect much business to take place during the mid-season window; however, Burnley continue to be linked with incomings and outgoings

1. Olli Watkins - IN Burnley have been linked with a move for the Brentford ace but Crystal Palace remain 1/2 odds-on favourites to complete a deal. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Glen Kamara - IN The Rangers star is favourite to sign for Arsenal (9/2) and Sheffield United (8/1). The price on a Burnley move? 25/1 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ben Gibson - OUT The ex-Middlesbrough man has been linked with a move to Germany but the Bookies aren't offering any odds at the moment. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Joe Hart - OUT The ex-England international goalkeeper has been linked with a Turf Moor exit and has previously been 8/1 on yo join AFC Bournemouth. Getty Buy a Photo

View more