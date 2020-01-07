The NINE deals Burnley COULD conclude in the transfer window - and what the bookies are saying
What can we expect from Burnley in the January transfer window - who could Sean Dyche sign and who might depart?
The Clarets don't expect much business to take place during the mid-season window; however, Burnley continue to be linked with incomings and outgoings
1. Olli Watkins - IN
Burnley have been linked with a move for the Brentford ace but Crystal Palace remain 1/2 odds-on favourites to complete a deal.
2. Glen Kamara - IN
The Rangers star is favourite to sign for Arsenal (9/2) and Sheffield United (8/1). The price on a Burnley move? 25/1
3. Ben Gibson - OUT
The ex-Middlesbrough man has been linked with a move to Germany but the Bookies aren't offering any odds at the moment.
4. Joe Hart - OUT
The ex-England international goalkeeper has been linked with a Turf Moor exit and has previously been 8/1 on yo join AFC Bournemouth.
