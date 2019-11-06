The massive proposed VAR change which could affect Burnley

Pundits have been calling for a change to how VAR is used

Before a ball was even kicked this season we knew the introduction of VAR wouldn't go off without a hitch.

Chris Wood was adjudged to have tripped Jonny Evans

That said, it has still been more controversial than expected.

When Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’s armpit was bizarrely adjudged to be in an offside position at Villa Park, it was just the latest in a string of controversial VAR decisions in the top flight.

Burnley fans will remember a late equaliser against Leicester City being controversially chalked off by VAR for a trip by Chris Wood.

Football shows are now dedicating massive segments of their show to VAR discussion, and many pundits are calling for a change in how the technology is used.

The pundits aren’t alone, with reports from The Telegraph suggesting that many Premier League clubs share their concerns.

All 20 Premier League clubs are set to meet next week where they will discuss the use of VAR, with high-profile figures from a number of clubs concerned with how it is being used.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League managers like Burnley’s Sean Dyche could soon be given a set number of appeals, in a radical change to how VAR is used.

A number of sports use a similar system already, one notable example being tennis’ use of the Hawk-eye challenge system at Wimbledon.

However, the report says that the Premier League would be against the idea of appeals initially, due to fears that teams could use appeals tactically as a means to waste time.

They say that at this stage there is no suggestion that Premier League teams will vote on scrapping VAR.

One thing is for sure, the debate surrounding VAR is unlikely to subside any time soon.