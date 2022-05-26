The Manchester City youngsters that could help out club legend Vincent Kompany at Burnley

2. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Defender)

Another City starlet with Championship experience after spells on loan with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. The 20-year-old has already played under Vincent Kompany having featured 16 times for Anderlecht at the start of last season. He made his professional debut for City in an EFL Cup tie against Preston North End in 2019 and went on to appear in the Champions League group stages as City beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1. The defender scored his first goal for City two years ago against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Photo: Jan Kruger