'The list is long!': Turf Moor redevelopment outlined as Burnley's owners strive for improvements

Burnley’s ownership group have admitted they’re in a rush to oversee improvements on and off the pitch – name-checking Turf Moor redevelopment as a prime example.

Both chairman Alan Pace and director Stuart Hunt have confirmed they would like to improve the club’s iconic 142-year old ground.

While Hunt is pleased with the progress the Clarets have made under ALK Capital’s stewardship in the past five years, he admits there’s a lot more to be done.

“We as an ownership and through Alan’s leadership are just making the strides that we need to,” he said.

“Sometimes for us it doesn’t go as quickly [as we would like], but it is definitely remarkable to see the steps that we've achieved, and through his leadership, and through the hard work of all of our staff we've been able to see quite a difference since we've taken over.”

When asked what things he would like to achieve sooner, Hunt added: “Let's see, the list is long!

"We'd love to do more with the stadium. We'd love to improve the facilities there.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace, second from left, stood next to director Stuart Hunt (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We'd love to have endless pockets to be able to spend on the first-team and all that. We'll get there, though. We have a plan.

“We have a cadence that we want to form and we do our best to work it out.”

While Pace didn’t go into specifics of what could be achieved at Turf Moor, he did emphasise that he wants the club to be at the centre of the growth at large across the town.

“There's a lot of stuff that will happen over the next 10 years that I think we want to be part of this town as it continues to develop and advance and make changes,” he said.

"I think we play a vital role in that, not just from a sporting perspective, but from a community perspective. Between the charity and us, we have a lot to add and to be a voice for certain things.

“I think that we will try and take a leadership position in trying to help continue to make change.”