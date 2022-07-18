The kids are alright, says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley won 3-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with goals from new signing Samuel Bastien and second half efforts from Bermudan midfielder Ne-Jai Tucker – only 19 – and 21-year-old Chester-born centre back Bobby Thomas.

Also involved as substitutes were left-sided player Owen Dodgson, who signed a new contract last week, midfielder Mark Helm, and strikers Dara Costelloe and Lewis Richardson, with Joe McGlynn an unused substitute.

Thomas, Josh Brownhill – who claimed all three assists – and captain Jack Cork were the only players to play all 90 minutes, with Tucker a half-time substitute.

Bobby Thomas in action at Millwall in 2020

Under 23s boss Mike Jackson, who was interim first team manager for the final eight games of last season after Sean Dyche’s departure, was in the dugout at his former club, as a bridge between the young professionals and the first team.

And, asked if there are some of the young players knocking on the door, Kompany admitted: “They are.

"They are good football players.”

And he hinted that some may be required over the relentless 46-game Championship campaign: "It is a long season, so there will be a moment, but they have just got to graft and keep working hard, and the rest we will see.