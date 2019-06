The summer transfer window is open but Burnley are yet to do any business ahead of the deadline of August.

With the clock ticking on - but when do they need to have all of their transfer business done by? Here are the key summer transfer window closure dates from around Europe:

Thursday, August 8.

Thursday, August 8.

Monday, September 2

Monday, September 2

Monday, September 2

Monday, September 2

Monday, September 2

Monday, September 2

Friday, August 23