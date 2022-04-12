The 'Greatest Escapes' of the Premier League era: Can Burnley emulate the likes of Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Leicester City and Aston Villa?

2. West Bromwich Albion 2004-05

The Baggies became one of only three clubs in Premier League history to survive after being bottom of the pile at Christmas. Bryan Robson's side were eight points from safety with two games in hand at the beginning of March. From that point — starting with a 2-0 win against local rivals Birmingham City at The Hawthorns — they collected 16 points from 11 games, which was the fifth best form in the division over that period, to keep their heads above water. Incredibly, West Brom were still bottom on the final day of the season, but beat Portsmouth 2-0 on 'Survival Sunday' to complete a miraculous turnaround.

Photo: Matthew Lewis