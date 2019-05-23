Wade Elliott beats Paddy Kenny with a beautiful right-footed effort

THE GOAL: The moment our photographers captured Wade Elliott's goal at Wembley in the Championship play-off final!

Here are various angle's of Wade Elliott's match winner against Sheffield United 10 years ago.


The midfielder clipped the ball beyond Blades goalkeeper Paddy Kenny in the 13th minute.

The Clarets take the lead at Wembley

Wade Elliott celebrates his opener against the Blades in the play-off final at Wembley

