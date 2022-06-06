The FIVE times ex-Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany came up against Burnley in the Premier League

It’s now more than two weeks since the season ended — and nearly eight since Dyche’s Good Friday departure — as supporters wait with bated breath to hear about who’ll be next in the hot seat.

All roads lead to ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who guided RSC Anderlecht to a third place finish in the Belgian First Division A last season as well as a cup final.

The Brussels-born 36-year-old won four Premier League titles with City and made 361 appearances in all competitions for the club after signing from Hamburg ahead of the 2008-09 campaign.

Here are the dealings the former centre back had with the Clarets as a player.

1. Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany gestures at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 28, 2019.

2. Burnley 1 Manchester City 6 [April 3rd, 2010] BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City scores his team's sixth goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 3, 2010 in Burnley, England.

3. Burnley 1 Manchester City 0 [March 14th, 2015] Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) is closed down by Burnley's English striker Danny Ings during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on March 14, 2015.

4. Burnley 1 Manchester City 1 [February 3rd, 2018] BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Ashley Barnes of Burnley vies with Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on February 3, 2018 in Burnley, England.