The FIFTEEN key quotes from Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany's first press conference as Burnley boss

The four-time Premier League winner answered questions on a range of topics as he addressed the media in an hour long session at the Arthur Bellamy Media Facility at Gawthorpe.
Here are the stand-out quotes from the former Belgium international, who will be hoping to steer the Clarets to success in the Championship next season.
2. TAKING THE JOB
"I was not in a need to go and look for another club. I had other options so didn't need to come to Burnley. "We just started talking mid-term, long-term, short-term, talking about the problems the club was having in the short term, the opportunities and it is just how open the chairman, ownership and other people were that convinced me to come to the club. "The ambition is always as you come down to go back up but the reality is if it doesn't happen we are in a very calm position because we know what to do with the debt. We know how to create value, how to grow the club."
3. CONTRACT
"I've signed a four to five year contract. I'm patient. I'm not looking to hop from one club to another. I'm happy to be here for the long term if need be and I am prepared for any scenario. "I'm not interested in ground-hopping. I don't want to go on a carousel of coaching. If it's for life, it's for life, if it's not, I'm fine with it."
4. AMBITION
"I'm the opposite of the guy that says 'we're going to do this'. I just play it down because I prefer to have disgruntled fans now than in three months time. I say 'look, we'll see'. "I'm very comfortable in saying that I do not know the Championship, everybody tells me that I don't know the Championship, but I'm intending to learn extremely fast and I'll surround myself with people that do know it. We'll be able to assess very early on where it is that the team needs to improve and where we can get to. "Taking Burnley in the Premier League is a nice thing to do, but it's also a struggle to start back. There's nothing exciting about getting relegated — let me be very clear on that — but there is an opportunity to try and build momentum and that's why I want to get out of the Championship, so that the club gathers momentum again, and earns the right to be back in the Premier League."
