The EIGHT ex-Burnley stars that could leapfrog their former club

2. Gary Cahill [AFC Bournemouth]

Ex-England defender Gary Cahill, now 36, is in line for a Premier League return with the Cherries, though his current deal at the Vitality Stadium expires in the summer. The centre back arrived on loan at Turf Moor from Aston Villa in November 2004 and contributed to seven clean sheets in his first nine starts for the club in the Championship. He would go on to make a total of 32 appearances in all competitions.

Photo: Alex Pantling