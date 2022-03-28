The EIGHT ex-Burnley stars that could leapfrog their former club

With a seventh successive campaign in the top flight looking more and more unlikely, we’ve taken a look at the ex-Clarets involved in the promotion race in the Championship.
Here’s a list of EIGHT former Turf Moor stars who are currently in top flight contention!
It includes three record signings, a couple of free-scoring strikers, a number of Republic of Ireland internationals and two loan recruits.
1. Nathaniel Chalobah [Fulham]
The midfielder joined Burnley on loan from Chelsea in September 2014 as boss Sean Dyche made his managerial debut in the Premier League. He was handed his bow at The Hawthorns in a 4-0 defeat against West Brom, replacing Steven Reid after the interval. He went on to make just three more appearances from the bench — against West Ham (h), Everton (h) and Arsenal (a) — before returning to Stamford Bridge.
Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Gary Cahill [AFC Bournemouth]
Ex-England defender Gary Cahill, now 36, is in line for a Premier League return with the Cherries, though his current deal at the Vitality Stadium expires in the summer. The centre back arrived on loan at Turf Moor from Aston Villa in November 2004 and contributed to seven clean sheets in his first nine starts for the club in the Championship. He would go on to make a total of 32 appearances in all competitions.
Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Robbie Brady [AFC Bournemouth]
The Republic of Ireland international also joined Bournemouth on a short-term deal. The 30-year-old, who has made just one start for the Cherries since being given the opportunity to resurrect his career by Scott Parker, was once a record signing at Burnley, where he played 87 times across the board, scoring six goals.
Photo: Warren Little
4. Junior Stanislas [AFC Bournemouth]
The former West Ham United winger made his debut for the Clarets against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor in September 2011. The £1.2m signing made 93 appearances for Burnley in the Championship, scoring seven times, including a memorable finish against rivals Blackburn Rovers eight-and-a-half years ago. He helped Sean Dyche's side gain promotion to the Premier League, but left for the South Coast that summer.
Photo: Bryn Lennon