The contract status of every Burnley player as Clarets gear up for Premier League return
The Clarets have already made significant early inroads in the transfer market this summer, bringing in four new signings in Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana.
That came after Scott Parker’s side had already tied up some early business by making the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent at the end of last season.
Elsewhere on the contract front, CJ Egan-Riley has already departed at the end of his deal to join Marseille on a free transfer.
Ashley Barnes has extended his Turf Moor stay by penning an extra year, while we await news on Josh Brownhill’s next steps. The club captain, who scored 18 times last season, didn’t return to pre-season training at the start of the week and as of the July 1, is now officially a free agent.
Tellingly, the 29-year-old has been removed from the club’s squad profiles on the official website.
But what about everyone else? Here, we take a look at the contract status of every player in Parker’s squad…
NOTE: The lengths of Mike Tresor’s and Michael Obafemi’s contracts were not disclosed after their loans were made permanent
Out of contract
Josh Brownhill
2026
Ashley Barnes
Darko Churlinov
Hannes Delcroix
Vaclav Hladky
Josh Laurent (includes one-year option)
Axel Tuanzebe
2027
Enock Agyei
Manuel Benson
Jordan Beyer
Josh Cullen (includes one-year option)
Owen Dodgson
Hjalmar Ekdal
Etienne Green
Han-Noah Massengo
Connor Roberts
James Trafford
2028
Zeki Amdouni
Lyle Foster
Hannibal
Andreas Hountondji
Lucas Pires
Aaron Ramsey
Shurandy Sambo
Joe Worrall
2029
Jaidon Anthony
Jaydon Banel
Marcus Edwards
Maxime Esteve
Zian Flemming
Quilindschy Hartman
Bashir Humphreys
Luca Koleosho
Oliver Sonne
Max Weiss
2030
Loum Tchouana
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.