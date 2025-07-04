The contract status of every Burnley player as Clarets gear up for Premier League return

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Preparations are gearing up for Burnley’s Premier League return at Gawthorpe following the squad’s return to pre-season at the start of the week.
The Clarets have already made significant early inroads in the transfer market this summer, bringing in four new signings in Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana.

That came after Scott Parker’s side had already tied up some early business by making the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent at the end of last season.

Elsewhere on the contract front, CJ Egan-Riley has already departed at the end of his deal to join Marseille on a free transfer.

Ashley Barnes has extended his Turf Moor stay by penning an extra year, while we await news on Josh Brownhill’s next steps. The club captain, who scored 18 times last season, didn’t return to pre-season training at the start of the week and as of the July 1, is now officially a free agent.

Tellingly, the 29-year-old has been removed from the club’s squad profiles on the official website.

But what about everyone else? Here, we take a look at the contract status of every player in Parker’s squad…

The Clarets secured their return to the Premier League last season by winning automatic promotion from the Championship (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
The Clarets secured their return to the Premier League last season by winning automatic promotion from the Championship (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

NOTE: The lengths of Mike Tresor’s and Michael Obafemi’s contracts were not disclosed after their loans were made permanent

Out of contract

Josh Brownhill

2026

Ashley Barnes

Darko Churlinov

Hannes Delcroix

Vaclav Hladky

Josh Laurent (includes one-year option)

Axel Tuanzebe

2027

Enock Agyei

Manuel Benson

Jordan Beyer

Josh Cullen (includes one-year option)

Owen Dodgson

Hjalmar Ekdal

Etienne Green

Han-Noah Massengo

Connor Roberts

James Trafford

2028

Zeki Amdouni

Lyle Foster

Hannibal

Andreas Hountondji

Lucas Pires

Aaron Ramsey

Shurandy Sambo

Joe Worrall

2029

Jaidon Anthony

Jaydon Banel

Marcus Edwards

Maxime Esteve

Zian Flemming

Quilindschy Hartman

Bashir Humphreys

Luca Koleosho

Oliver Sonne

Max Weiss

2030

Loum Tchouana

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueAshley BarnesScott Parker

