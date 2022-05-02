The away end erupts as thousands of Burnley fans celebrate a late turnaround against Watford at Vicarage Road

The midfielder netted a late winner against Watford before sprinting the length of the pitch to join the travelling support in celebration.
Were you at the game and were you papped by our pitch-side photographer?
1. 1
Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. 2
Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. 3
PBurnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
4. 4
Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell