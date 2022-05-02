Jubilant Burnley fans celebrate after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

The away end erupts as thousands of Burnley fans celebrate a late turnaround against Watford at Vicarage Road

Josh Brownhill’s late winner sparked pandemonium among the thousands of Burnley fans in attendance at Vicarage Road.

By Dan Black
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 2:04 pm

The midfielder netted a late winner against Watford before sprinting the length of the pitch to join the travelling support in celebration.

Were you at the game and were you papped by our pitch-side photographer?

1. 1

Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales

3. 3

PBurnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans at Watford Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Watford v Burnley - Saturday 30th April 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
BurnleyWatfordJosh Brownhill
Next Page
Page 1 of 7