The areas each Premier League club needs to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day - including Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester United
Transfer deadline day for Premier League and Championship clubs is fast approaching – but which positions do Leeds United, Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham need to strengthen before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.
1. Arsenal - centre-back
The Gunners have just allowed Laurent Koscielny to join Bordeaux for 4.6m, meaning manager Unai Emery will be in the market for another central defender.