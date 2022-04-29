The alternative Premier League table that places Burnley clear of the bottom three and Everton in grave danger of relegation

According to data from OLBG, Liverpool would have one hand firmly on the title with a nine-point gap over Manchester City at the top, showing their ability to quickly kill off games and not leave things too late.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Everton would be in even greater trouble having relied on late goals recently to salvage points, while Burnley would be lifted to 14th with 35 points.

Arsenal would have an advantage over Tottenham in the top four race, while Chelsea’s third place would be far from a done deal.

Burnley's Irish defender Nathan Collins (centre right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.

Newcastle and Wolves would improve their positions, with Eddie Howe’s side jumping from ninth to seventh and possibly securing European football.

West Ham would slide from seventh to 12th, while Brighton would sink to 16th from 11th.

Manchester United would move down two places and would go from scoring 53 goals to just 30 whereas Southampton would move up to ninth but would go from scoring 40 goals to 29 while their ‘goals against’ column would drop to 42 from 56.

Leicester would stay in 10th but with a 17 goal difference, and Crystal Palace would move up three spaces.

Table 1: How the Premier League would look if games ended at 60 minutes