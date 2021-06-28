The 20/21 Premier League table without VAR - would Burnley have beat drop and West Ham got into top four?
VAR continued to cause outrage during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign – but how much did it impact teams like Burnley?
VAR is here to stay – whether we like it or not!
Controversy over how it was implemented, squiggly lines, handball decisions and more continued to be a major talking point across the season.
Some clubs and players will feel aggrieved over a number of decisions, but the old adage is ‘it will even itself out’ over the course of a campaign.
But is that true?
Research from The Sun has detailed how the top-flight would have finished had VAR not been in play last season.
In the end, did it benefit or prove problematic for Sean Dyche’s side on their way to beating the drop with a 17th-placed finish, or if video assistants hadn’t been in place, would they have actually gone down?
And what about the race for Europe?
Find out below: