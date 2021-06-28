The 20/21 Premier League table without VAR - would Burnley have beat drop and West Ham got into top four?

VAR is here to stay – whether we like it or not!

Controversy over how it was implemented, squiggly lines, handball decisions and more continued to be a major talking point across the season.

Some clubs and players will feel aggrieved over a number of decisions, but the old adage is ‘it will even itself out’ over the course of a campaign.

But is that true?

Research from The Sun has detailed how the top-flight would have finished had VAR not been in play last season.

In the end, did it benefit or prove problematic for Sean Dyche’s side on their way to beating the drop with a 17th-placed finish, or if video assistants hadn’t been in place, would they have actually gone down?

And what about the race for Europe?

Find out below:

1. Manchester City - 85 points (same position) Pep Guardiola's men would still be Premier League champions, though finished one point worse off without VAR. Photo: Michael Regan

2. Liverpool - 72 points (up one position) Liverpool snuck into third place after an underwhelming title defence but without VAR, Jugen Klopp's men would have finished one place and three points better off. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Manchester United - 71 points (down one position) Without VAR, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would have finished one place and three points worse off - finishing 3rd instead of runners up. Photo: GARETH COPLEY

4. Arsenal - 65 points (up four positions) Look away Arsenal fans… without VAR, your side would have been four points better off and playing Champions League football next season. Photo: Pool