Burnley have seen four or five players leave the club in each of the last three summer windows (2018-2020) – how many of them have gone onto bigger and better things following their departure from Turf Moor?We take a closer look at the 14 players and see what they have been up to since...
1. Chris Long - 2018
Chris Long was released by Burnley in May 2018 and joined League One side Fleetwood Town two months later. The striker's contract was terminated by mutual consent in January 2019 and he joined Blackpool. Long was soon on the move again, signing for Motherwell in June 2019 - scoring 15 goals in two seasons. The 26-year-old now plays for Crewe Alexandra in League One.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Dean Marney - 2018
Dean Marney signed for Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town in 2018 - an impressive signing for the League One club at the time. However, the midfielder only made 19 appearances for the Cod Army before he was released in 2020.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Scott Arfield - 2018
After five years with Burnley, Scott Arfield signed for Rangers in May 2018. The 32-year-old has been a regular in Steven Gerrard's side over the past three seasons in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Tom Anderson - 2018
After a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, Tom Anderson made the move permanent in May 2018. The 27-year-old has since made over 100 appearances for the League One club.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall