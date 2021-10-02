'That tells you something' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs Norwich City

Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City shakes hands with Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Clarets and the Canaries currently sit 19th and 20th in the top flight respectively, and are both looking to secure a first victory of the campaign.

Sean Dyche's men came agonisingly close to beating Leicester City last weekend, but were denied by a late Jamie Vardy strike and a VAR intervention that ruled out a Chris Wood strike in the dying moments.

For their part, Norwich have lost all six of their opening matches, including last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Everton.

And Merson believes that the Clarets will compound their miserable start to the campaign at Turf Moor.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “I predict Burnley to win this game 2-0. I don’t see where Norwich are going win a football game, they just get well beaten every week.

“I don’t see how they’ll get points on the board in the weeks ahead, in fact I’ve put them down for relegation already! 16 Premier League defeats in a row – that tells you something, doesn’t it?

“As for Burnley, they are a decent team, but they haven’t had too much luck so far this season.

“I fancy them to record a much-needed victory and move out of the Premier League relegation zone, at least for the time being.”