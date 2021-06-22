Test your knowledge: The Burnley FC quiz on transfers! How well versed are you on the club's dealings this Millennium?

Do you consider yourself to be an 'Egghead' when it comes to the Clarets? Think you know everything there is to know about incomings and outgoings over the past couple of decades?
Then why not have a go at our quiz. Scroll through the questions in our gallery below, write down your answers as you go along, and let us know how you get on.
1. Who was Burnley's first signing of the Millennium?
This defender began his professional career at Crystal Palace before moving on to AFC Bournemouth. He made 130 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions, scoring five goals.
2. Which former England international did Stan Ternent add to the squad just 10 days later?
This player had been playing in the SPL for Celtic before making his switch to Turf Moor. He scored 323 career goals in 627 appearances for six different clubs, including a loan spell at Nottingham Forest.
3. Who was Burnley's last signing of the 1900s?
The Bury-born midfielder had three spells at Burnley. He played 110 times in total for the Clarets, netting 11 times, and also played for Sunderland, Preston North End and Accrington Stanley.
4. Aside from Liverpool's John Boardman - who never made an appearance for the club - which player was Burnley's first signing of the summer on their return to the second tier in 2000?
The ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender made five starts for Manchester City prior to making his move to Turf Moor. He made 100 league starts for the Clarets having made his debut in a 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers.
