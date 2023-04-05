News you can trust since 1877
Taylor Harwood-Bellis hoping to give Burnley fans a memorable day out on Good Friday as they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside

Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis labelled Turf Moor his "happy place" after returning to action last week.

By Dan Black
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

The England Under 21s skipper, who is on a season-long loan at Burnley, shared his delight in completing only his second 90 minutes of the calendar year.

The centre-back, who has previously had temporary spells with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Anderlecht, contributed to another clean sheet in the stalemate with Sunderland last week.

Having been absent since the FA Cup triumph over AFC Bournemouth in January, and playing a couple of games for the Under 21s, he said: "It was massive.

Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - BurnleyBurnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley
"That's the first 90 minutes I've played since I've been back fit and it was really good to be back with the team.

"I'm finding my feet, getting used to being back again because that was my first time with the team after playing a few for the Under 21s."

He added: "It was a different intensity playing Sunderland at home, but I really enjoyed it, it was good to get back with the fans with the atmosphere, and it's what I love to do.

"I've said it many times that playing in front of the fans at the Turf is massive. It's my happy place."

The 21-year-old is ready to do it all again on Good Friday when - depending on the outcome between Millwall and Luton Town on Thursday evening - the Clarets could secure promotion to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis, who has made 30 appearances this season, recognises just how big the game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside is, and what it'll mean for the fans.

"We all say it, the manager says it, we literally take it each game at a time," he said.

"It's a massive one against Middlesbrough, we know how well they're doing, but we've prepared as we normally do, we've put the graft in in training and then we'll be ready for Friday.

"The fans will be there to support us and hopefully we can give them a good day out."

