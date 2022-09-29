Swansea City supporting Burnley defender Connor Roberts relieved to hear that assistant Craig Bellamy isn't a Cardiff City fan
Swansea City supporting Burnley defender Connor Roberts was slightly dubious when hearing that Craig Bellamy was joining the club.
The right back, who still carries a torch for the Jack Army, had concerns that his fellow Welshman was a fan of rivals Cardiff City.
Bellamy, who came to Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's assistant in the summer, was born in the Welsh capital and had a couple of spells with the Bluebirds.
He scored 11 times in 35 appearances during a loan spell from Manchester City in 2010/11 and then finished his career with his hometown club in the Premier League three years later.
However, despite his doubts, Roberts was pleasantly surprised when he finally got to meet the 43-year-old ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United striker. He joked: "He's not a Cardiff fan!
"When I came here I checked, but he wasn't. He's a Liverpool fan so it doesn't really bother me too much. I think if he was a proper Cardiff fan he would have something to say."
Despite clocking up 119 international caps between them for The Dragons, the pair had never previously been introduced. But, given their shared affection for their homeland, there's plenty of respect and admiration between the two.
"With Bellas [Craig Bellamy], I know he's Welsh, but the first time I spoke to him was when he came here," said Roberts. "It's good to get peoples' ideas and different views.
"To have two names, Kompany and Bellamy, who have both achieved what they have, playing at the top level for numerous years, to get any kind of feedback is good. If it's bad you try and learn from it and if it's good it gives you a bit more of a buzz to hear it from someone like that."
The Clarets take on Cardiff City in South Wales in the Championship on Saturday.