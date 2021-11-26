Swansea City eye move for Burnley summer signing, Barcelona in talks with Leeds United target
Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow afternoon.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:23 am
Burnley face a tough challenge as they take on Antonio Conte’s side.
Tottenham Hotspur are coming in off the back of a shock defeat to Slovenian club NS Mura in the European Conference League and will be looking to bounce back.
A win for the Clarets could take them out of the relegation zone – potentially leapfrogging Leeds United into 17th place.
Here are the best of today’s rumours…