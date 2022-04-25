BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Young Burnley fans celebrate their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Supporters watch Burnley climb out of bottom three with 1-0 win over Wolves

Turf Moor was once again packed to the rafters as fans witnessed a second home win in the space of three days.

By Dan Black
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:29 am

Burnley gave their Premier League survival hopes another shot in the arm as they backed up Thursday’s success over Southampton with a 1-0 win against Wolves.

The result moved the Clarets out of the bottom three for the first time since October at the expense of Everton who, following Sunday’s Merseyside derby defeat, are now two points adrift with a game in hand.

Did our photographer capture you in the stands?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Burnley fans celebrate after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

Fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sunday 24th April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Burnley mascot celebrates with the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Young Burnley fans celebrate their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

