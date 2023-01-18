Reading own a record-holding points return with 106 in 2005/06, Sunderland were the first team to do it in 1998/99 when reaching 105 points, Newcastle United and Leicester City clocked up 102 points in 2009/10 and 2013/14 respectively, while Fulham managed 101 points in 2000/01.

Burnley are on course to join the quintet, having amassed more points (59) after 27 games than both the Black Cats (57) and the Magpies (56) had at this stage of the season. The Foxes, meanwhile, were just a point ahead.

However, according to the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight, there won't be any new members inducted into the Championship's Hall of Fame this term, even though the Clarets are fully expected to win the title.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Birmingham City - Tuesday 27th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Vincent Kompany's table-toppers have been forecasted to preserve their five-point advantage over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, with the two clubs set to finish on 92 points and 87 points respectively, and both goal differences due to be in excess of 30.

Burnley have now been given a 91 per cent chance of sealing promotion to the Premier League, with a 64 per cent chance of returning to the top flight as champions, while the probability of the Blades finishing in the top two has been rated at 77 per cent, and they've been handed a 31 per cent chance of usurping the Clarets.

Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford and Millwall are now the favourites to complete the division's top six, with Norwich City and Swansea City just missing out on a place in the play-offs.

Elsewhere, the latest predictions suggest that Preston North End are on a collision course towards their worst points haul since their time in League One.

The Lilywhites were promoted in May 2015 and finished 11th in their first season back in the Championship, finishing in the same spot the following campaign. Since then, they have finished seventh, 14th, ninth and 13th twice.

According to data experts, Ryan Lowe's side are likely to finish in 15th spot in 2022/23. North End are currently reeling from a heavy defeat to the Canaries at Deepdale, but victory over Birmingham City on Saturday could put them back on track.

Should things continue as they are at the moment, however, with North End winning just once in their last five games in the league, the supercomputer has them to finish 11 points shy of their ambitions of a play-off place.

Statisticians are expecting PNE to finish in the bottom half of the table on 60 points, with a goal difference of -10, pinning them just ahead of ex-boss Alex Neil's Stoke City.

It is predicted to be tight at the bottom end of the table too, with Rotherham United tipped to survive by virtue of goals scored.

Current bottom side Wigan Athletic are expected to remain there, on 45 points. Huddersfield Town are also being tipped to suffer demotion to League One, finishing on 47 points, with Blackpool rounding off the bottom three on 48.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table:

1. BURNLEY (92 pts, +37 GD)

2. Sheffield United (87 pts, +33 GD)

---------------

3. Middlesbrough (74 pts, +17 GD)

4. West Brom (73 pts, +17 GD)

5. Watford (72 pts, +10 GD)

6. Millwall (71 pts, +11 GD)

7. Norwich City (69 pts, +13 GD)

8. Swansea City (69 pts, +9 GD)

9. Luton Town (68 pts, +7 GD)

10. Coventry City (64 pts, +3 GD)

11. Blackburn Rovers (64 pts, +10 GD)

12. Sunderland (63 pts, +6 GD)

13. QPR (63 pts, -3 GD)

14. Reading (61 pts, -10 GD)

15. Preston North End (60 pts, -10 GD)

16. Bristol City (58 pts, -1 GD)

17. Stoke City (57 pts, -7 GD)

18. Birmingham City (56 pts, -7 GD)

19. Hull City (55 pts, -17 GD)

20. Cardiff City (51 pts, -14 GD)

21. Rotherham United (48 pts, -19 GD)

---------------

22. Blackpool (48 pts, -19 GD)

23. Huddersfield Town (47 pts, -17 GD)

