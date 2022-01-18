Supercomputer predicts where Newcastle United, Leeds, Norwich City, Watford and Burnley will finish in relegation battle following weekend results

The Magpies were just minutes away from climbing out of the bottom three, at the expense of their opponents, after Allan Saint-Maximin had given the hosts the advantage early in the second half.
However, Eddie Howe's side, equipped with new signing Chris Wood, a £25m capture from Burnley, were denied late on as Joao Pedro headed substitute Kiko's cross beyond Martin Dubravka.
That result — coupled with Norwich City's victory against Everton at Carrow Road — means the Clarets are now rooted to the foot of the table, Newcastle dropped a place to 19th while the Canaries are just a point from safety.
But how has that impacted the calculations of 'data experts' for the end of season standings?
We’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.
Here is the supercomputer prediction…