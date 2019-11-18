'Supercomputer' predicts where Burnley will finish in the Premier League

A sophisticated ‘supercomputer’ has been used to predict where Burnley and their Premier League rivals are likely to finish in the table.

FiveThirtyEight’s sophisticated data model uses statistics to map out the season, and they are predicting an end to Liverpool's wait for a Premier League title.

They are predicting that Burnley will comfortably finish in mid-table in 12th place, on the same number of points as both Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

The model gives Burnley just a 10% chance of being relegated, and a 1% chance of making the Champions League with a top four finish.

Check out how the Clarets are predicted to do this season below.

Full predicted Premier League table:

1- Liverpool - 93

2- Manchester City - 87

3- Chelsea - 75

4- Leicester City - 69

5- Tottenham Hotspur - 58

6- Manchester United - 57

7- Arsenal - 56

8- Everton - 51

9- Wolves - 49

10- Bournemouth - 47

11- Sheffield United - 46

12- Burnley - 46

13- Crystal Palace - 46

14- Brighton - 44

15- Newcastle United - 42

16- West Ham - 40

17- Aston Villa - 39

18- Watford - 37

19- Southampton - 37

20- Norwich City - 29