'Supercomputer' offers ray of hope for Burnley - but predicts bleak forecast for Newcastle United - as Premier League relegation scrap goes right down to the wire

Expert analysts have been crunching the numbers with the help of their SPI (Soccer Power Index) rating system and various metrics in order to project the final standings for the 2021-22 campaign.

The formula is complicated, but thorough, it's a matrix of possibilities and probabilities, which are then run through Monte Carlo simulations to play out each league’s season 20,000 times using those forecasts.

You can check out all their methodologies here.

There are no prizes for guessing which sides bookend the division, with Manchester City expected to defend their title while Norwich City have been forecasted to make an immediate return to the Championship, but everything in-between could be a closely run affair.

The race for the top four will be tight, as will be the battle to stave off relegation. Scroll through our gallery to see how the top flight could pan out.

1. Manchester City 92 Current points: 53. Predicted points: 92. Goal difference: +67. SPI: 93.9. Chances of winning Premier League: 85%. Chances of finishing second: 13%. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Liverpool 82 Current points: 42. Predicted points: 82. Goal difference: +61. SPI: 92.1. Chances of winning Premier League: 13%. Chances of finishing second: 62%. Chances of finishing third: 20%. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea 77 Current points: 43. Predicted points: 77. Goal difference: +45. SPI: 88.6. Chances of winning Premier League: 2%. Chances of finishing second: 21%. Chances of finishing third: 54%. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Arsenal 65 Current points: 35. Predicted points: 65. Goal difference: +16. SPI: 81.8. Chances of finishing second: 2%. Chances of finishing third: 8%. Chances of finishing fourth: 26%. Chances of finishing fifth: 22%. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales