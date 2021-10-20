Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins on his involvement with Burnley FC

Alan Pace and Malcolm Jenkins

Alongside Executive Chairman Alan Pace, New Orleans Saints star Jenkins, who is part of the ALK Capital investment group, was given a tour of the club before watching the Clarets take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jenkins, a 12-year NFL veteran, who remains an active player with the Saints, has a minority stake as part of the ALK Capital investment group that took over last December.

A highly respected and successful businessman in his native United States, Jenkins has built a holding company, Malcolm Inc., to manage his off the field business portfolio, philanthropic and brand partnerships, which cover a wide-ranging group of companies across Media, Tech, Apparel, Restaurants, Real Estate, Sport and Education.

Speaking about his minority investment in Burnley FC during his visit, Jenkins believes the club is the perfect fit for him and the values that are integral to all his business ventures: “I’m excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure. It’s a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organization that aligns with our company values.”

After receiving a tour of Turf Moor, Jenkins was impressed with his first look around the Clarets’ home.

He added: “I think the club’s doing a great job with some of the updates around the stadium and to see the vision of where they want to go in creating a venue that’s not only a great place to come and watch a game is really exciting.”

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley FC, said: “It was great to welcome Malcolm and his team to Turf Moor at the weekend and give them their first live taste of Premier League action.