Sunderland knock Burnley off top spot as Hull City boss handed touchline ban for Clarets clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s stay at the top of the Championship table lasted just 24 hours as Sunderland reclaimed first place with a win at Hull City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side moved to the summit on Saturday with a 2-0 win away to Sheffield Wednesday.

But the Black Cats, who are the only side to beat Burnley so far this season, are now back on top after edging past Hull 1-0 at the MKM Stadium this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was decided in controversial circumstances as the home side were left incensed by Sunderland’s winning goal.

They felt referee Bobby Madley had got in the way of a Hull player from a short corner as they looked to attack the Sunderland goal, only for the ball to be lost to Wilson Isidor who embarked on a solo run before finishing past the goalkeeper.

The game was of particular interest to Burnley as they travel to Humberside to face Tim Walter’s side on Wednesday night.

Walter won’t be pitchside after being handed a one-game touchline ban after picking up a yellow card, his third of the season, against Sunderland this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Wilson Isidor of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Trai Hume during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Sunderland AFC at MKM Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The furious German coach felt the moment of controversy cost his side at least one point.

“The referee apologised for the situation but that doesn’t help me,” he told Sky Sports. “We lost the game because of this situation.

“In the first-half there was also a clear red card because the player played the ball with his hand, but it is what it is. It’s an old song and it’s always the same LP, you repeat it all of the time. But you have to accept it.”