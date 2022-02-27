Burnley had another positive step in their fight against relegation from the Premier League with a hard fought point away to Crystal Palace yesterday.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets continue to fight tooth and nail as they attempt to climb out of the bottom three in the league table and a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park means they are now unbeaten in three.

With Everton also drawing their match against Manchester City yesterday it means that Burnley remain one point behind them while Leeds United’s heavy defeat to Tottenham has brought them to within just two points of the Lancashire club.

After the match, Dyche said: “It’s always tough coming down to this ground, and I know we’ve done well here over the last few seasons, but I thought the mentality was firm, we were a bit soft first half, but not much in it, we weren’t giving lots away.

“We just didn’t play quick enough, find a tempo in our game, played backwards too many times and then kind of get a foothold in the game.

“They scored a soft goal from our point of view, but second half the mentality was fantastic again, to take the game on from the whistle, which I asked them to do, and they did, and then the mental strength of the side.

“As the game wore on, you wondered if they would try and sneak one, which they did, but our defending was excellent from the front to the back.”

As the Premier League fixtures continue today, take a look a the morning’s transfer headlines:

