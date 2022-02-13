Yesterday’s results went in Burnley’s favour as both Norwich and Watford were beaten by Manchester City and Brighton respectively.

The Clarets remain four points off safety as they go into today’s fixture against Liverpool, however victory for Newcastle United over Aston Villa today could extend the gap to seven points.

The last time Sean Dyche’s side avoided defeat against the Reds at Turf Moor was August 2016, when Sam Vokes and Andre Gray handed them a 2-0 win.

Today’s match kicks off at 2pm.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Man Utd lead race for £70m striker Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to secure the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. It was claimed that the 22-year-old would cost £70 million earlier in the season, however he is out of contract in the summer. (Traspasos) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. Liverpool keeping tabs on Villa ace Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. The midfielder has been in fantastic form since Steven Gerrard arrived at the club. (Fichajes) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

3. MLS club reject offer for West Ham target New York City FC have rejected a £7.4m bid for Valentin Castellanos from River Plate. Castellanos -last season's MLS Golden Boot winner - is also wanted by West Ham. (ESPN) Photo: Michael Reaves Photo Sales

4. Red Devils consider La Liga starlet Manchester United are reportedly considering Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak in their hunt for a new striker. Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old in January. (Daily Mail) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Photo Sales