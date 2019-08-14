Summer signing Erik Pieters delighted to make an impact on his Burnley debut

Left back Erik Pieters proven, if nothing else, that he hasn't made the move to Turf Moor to solely make up the numbers.

The new Burnley recruit, who made the switch from Stoke City in the summer, impressed in a 3-0 win over Southampton on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

As well as contributing to a clean sheet the Dutchman provided two assists for Ashley Barnes as the Clarets recorded their biggest opening day win since 1966.

Now the 31-year-old, who made his 170th appearance in the top flight when making his debut, isn't willing to give his place up without a fight.

Facing competition from Charlie Taylor, he said: "The main things are the clean sheet and the win, especially on the first day of the season.

"We didn't play how we wanted to in the first half, but the second half was much better and we scored some good goals. It was good.

"We all had a good pre-season so I think it was difficult for the manager to pick his first XI. We've got a great team, it's a great group of lads, so we've got to do it altogether. We'll need everyone during the season.

"I'm not coming here to sit on the bench, but I know Charlie [Taylor] had a really good season last year. I'm looking forward to going on and battling it out with him for the position."

Pieters, who won the Johan Cruijff Shield in 2008 and the KNVB Beker four years later, both with PSV Eindhoven, added: "It was a great debut, the weather wasn't that nice, but I remember two years ago, when I played with Stoke, it was a night game and it was the same. It was raining, cold, windy as well. It wasn't the best weather, but it was a good game.

"It's always good to get a couple of assists so early in the season. I have to continue this now.

"I'm new in the team so the lads have got to get used to me and I've got to get used to the lads. I think the more we play together the better it will go.

"We'll give it 100% in every single game and pick up as many points as we're able to. We have to aim for the highest finish possible and we've had a good start to the season. We'll recover well and get ready for Arsenal away."