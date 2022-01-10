Summer signing Connor Roberts back in action for Burnley U23s

Roberts has made only two appearances since a £2.5m deadline day switch from Swansea City, after arriving with a groin problem which required surgery, suffered at Euro 2020 with Wales, before an infection led to a brief hospital stay last month.

But the 26-year-old trained last week ahead of the FA Cup exit to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and starts for Michael Jackson's side tonight at LFA headquarters, with kick-off at 7 p.m.

Assistant boss Ian Woan suggested if he comes through unscathed tonight, he could return to the first team thinking ahead of a crucial week, with Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, before Watford travel north for their re-arranged clash with the Clarets next Tuesday night.

Connor Roberts

Woan said: "Connor is back on the grass and has had a few days.

"He’ll have got a really solid training session in today (Saturday) and will hopefully get some minutes in an Under 23 game next week, and hopefully he will then be back in the squad and pushing for a starting position."