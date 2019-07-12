Striker 'unsure' on Burnley future, Manchester United stunned by £50m fee, Liverpool keen on midfielder reunion, Newcastle negotiating £5m deal - updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are set to appoint Steve Bruce as their new manager, once they have negotiated a £5m compensation package. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have been left stunned by Newcastle's £50million asking price for midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Metro)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have told Inter Milan they must pay £75m to sign striker Romelu Lukaku. (The Sun)

Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho are both keen on securing a return to Anfield, though Barcelona want to offer him to PSG as a part of a Neymar deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona enquired about Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, however the player's representatives decided to take it no further. (Daily Mirror)

Former England international Peter Crouch is undecided about whether to retire after his contract with Burnley expired this summer. (Talksport)

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray is set to be subject of a bid from Cardiff City. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal remain in talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who want to fend off competition from Tottenham to sign him. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are poised to a swoop for free agent Dani Alves - if Danilo leaves the club this summer. (Daily Mail)

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has also held talks with Roma over a deal for his client. He has a £22.5m release clause. (Calciomercato)

Everton face another battle to keep hold of midfielder Idrissa Gueye with Paris Saint-Germain set to return with a £27m bid. (L'Equipe)

West Ham United have turned their attentions to Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata after missing out on Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez. (The Sun)

Bournemouth are prepared to allow Ryan Fraser to leave on a free next summer, rather than sell him before then. (Daily Express)

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Preston North End striker Callum Robinson after agreeing a £8m fee. (Lancashire Evening Post)