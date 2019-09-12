Storks well-beaten at Congleton after conceding three early goals

Padiham fell to a 4-0 defeat at Congleton Town on Tuesday night, after shipping three goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Emini Adegbenro had the ball in the Padiham net early on, but Dan Cope was flagged off-side.

But on 12 minutes, Cope ran on to a poor Padiham throw in and lobbed keeper Matthew Holmes from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later Cope broke down the right, crossed hard and low and Tom Morris, charging into the box, fired home to make it 2-0.

Josh Ryder added a third two minutes later, finishing from an Adegbenro cross.

Holmes made a fine save from John Main, from a Cope cross, to prevent a fourth, but Padiham finished the half well and saw plenty of the ball, but created little in front of goal.

The Storks started the second half on the front foot, and Rhys Fenlon had a clear opening but shot wide, then a free kick was played deep into the Bears box, forcing Craig Ellison into a good save.

Hill then fired across goal with no takers.

Bears substitute Jordan Lorde netted a late fourth with his first touch.

Padiham drew 1-1 at home to Litherland REMYCA on Saturday, James Dean putting them ahead before the hour, before Bobby Short’s equaliser.

The Storks are at Sunderland West End in the Buildbase FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round on Saturday.

* Burnley United are on the look out for a new first team manager.

James Boggs, who took over from Paul Fildes in the summer, stepping up from the role of reserve team boss in the East Lancashire League, has made a decision to step down.

The club said: “We thank him for what he has done both this and last season.

“If anyone is interested in the role, please contact through twitter @BurnleyUnited or email paulfildes@hotmail.co.uk”

United are back in action on Saturday at Barden Sports Ground when they entertain Furness Cavaliers in the West Lancashire League Second Division, kick-off 3 p.m.

* Burnley Belvedere went top of the Lancashire Amateur League Premier Division on Saturday with an impressive 5-2 win over Whitworth Valley firsts at Holden Road.

Lee Barrett, Nathan Lawless, Jack Fairburn, Elliott Riley and Joe Rigby were all on target as the Greens went two points clear, although Old Boltonians AFC have two games in hand in second place.

On Saturday, Belvedere’s focus shifts to the Lancashire Cup, as they take on Mayfield FC at home in the first round.

The reserves, in the Storefirst East Lancashire League First Division, are on the road at leaders Rimington, as they look for their first win.