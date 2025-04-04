'Stop-start': Why Burnley boss Scott Parker has 'sympathy' for out-of-favour winger Luca Koleosho

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker can sympathise with Luca Koleosho’s frustration following a disappointing campaign for the Burnley winger.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old cut a disheartened figure last week when he marched straight down the tunnel at full-time following the 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Koleosho had only just entered the pitch, having replaced Marcus Edwards in the first minute of stoppage time as the Clarets held on for the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has struggled for game time this season, with his last start in the league coming on New Year’s Day against Stoke City.

Jaidon Anthony and Edwards are clearly Parker’s preferred options on the flanks at the minute, leaving Koleosho to settle for short cameos off the bench.

It’s a far cry from last season, when the Italy Under-21 international was a rare bright spare under Vincent Kompany as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

“Yeah, I have sympathy for Luca,” Parker said said.

Luca Koleosho and Eliot Tybebo at full time following the victory over Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“There's no denying it's been a bit of a stop-start season. At times, it's been difficult due to a few little injuries and other little things that have cropped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The form of the team and the players in those top end positions, who have obviously been playing very well, has meant that game time has been limited.

“Not just Luca, but other players that I'm obviously disappointed for in one aspect because of the quality and the form that some are in. It's very hard for me to change that around.

“But frustration is all part of it. I wouldn't want it any other way. You wouldn't want players walking off clapping their hands and buzzing at the fact they're not playing football. Every player in this squad wants to play football.

“It's a tough decision for me that I have 11 spots to pick and some on the bench. At times, some have to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a young lad, Luca. There’s still loads and loads of improvement. This is probably his first full season because last year he picked up an injury.

“It's been his first real full campaign and probably understanding the road and the journey of what a full season looks like.”