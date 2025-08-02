Stoke City v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Clarets line up without a striker
After last week’s double header, the Clarets head to the bet365 Stadium for their final away friendly before the big kick-off at Tottenham.
Prior to that, Parker’s side host Serie A side Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor friendly.
Parker has named close to what looks like his strongest starting XI at Stoke today, although there’s no starting striker.
Max Weiss gets the nod in goal, while the back four is the same as the one that lined up at Huddersfield Town last week.
Josh Cullen partners Josh Laurent and Hannibal in midfield, while Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Jacob Bruun Larsen make up a front three.
The likes of Connor Roberts, Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming are all understood to be carrying knocks.
The entirety of Burnley’s bench is made up of youngsters, suggesting the starting XI are likely to feature for the majority of the 90 minutes.
The likes of Lyle Foster and a number of other senior first-team players featured in an in-house game at Gawthorpe this morning as the Clarets split their squad.
It comes after the planned behind-closed-doors outing against Sheffield Wednesday was scrapped late last week, owing to the Owls’ off-the-field crisis.
The lack of a striker comes as the Clarets are said to be closing in on the signing of Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
TEAMS
Stoke: Johansson, Cresswell, Lawal, Pearson, Thomas, Tchamadeu, Manhoet, Seko, Wilmot, Junho, Mubama
Subs: Bonham, Fielding, Bozenik, Smith, Fawumni, Mears, Gallagher
Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Bruun Larsen
Subs: Casper, Williams, Ashton, Blackie, Veevers, Pouani, McMahon-Brown, Westley
