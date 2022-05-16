Steering Burnley to Premier League safety — at the expense of either Everton or Leeds United — would be a proud moment for interim boss Mike Jackson

The Clarets' Under 23s coach added that he'd take a great deal of pride in securing a seventh successive season in the top flight.

Burnley have two games left to stave off relegation to the Championship, though their battle for safety will definitely go down to the final day.

Leeds United — who are a point ahead having played a game more — will also be involved, as will Everton should they fail to beat Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mike Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley, interacts with players as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"It would be brilliant," said the former Preston North End and Blackpool defender. "I would be really proud, it would mean a hell of a lot to me, and it would mean a hell of a lot to the people that are involved at the club. We all know how important it is. We need that calmness and focus now to achieve what we're wanting to achieve and get ourselves over the line."

Burnley head to Villa Park on Thursday to face Steven Gerrard's side, who inflicted the first defeat of Jackson's temporary tenure at Turf Moor.

Spurs then inflicted a second straight loss on April's Manager of the Month, with Harry Kane netting a controversial penalty deep into first half stoppage time.

However, the ex-Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town boss will return to the 'Bat Cave' at Gawthorpe to ensure that the Clarets have the best chance of getting back to winning ways in the Midlands.

"It [the Bat Cave] is a big black box with a massive screen in it, like a cinema, and you're in there watching games. I don't really like being in it to be honest, I like watching the games, but the place itself is a bit dark. It's where the work is, it's where you get together and you go through the games.

"You go into everything about them. You watch them against different systems, how they've scored, how they've conceded, all the things that every coaching team does.

"You're just looking for little things that might help you. You don't want to miss anything so you try and find out everything you can and what's going to work for you.