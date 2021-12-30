Star man Maxwel Cornet determined to build on "dream start" at Burnley

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England.

The 25-year-old didn't take long to find his feet in the Premier League after making his move from Lyon at the end of August.

The Ivorian hasn't looked back since his introduction at home to Arsenal when he replaced Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the second half.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said. "It's really been a dream start for me. It's been amazing being a key part of the team early on.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England.

"I need to do everything that I can to carry on this way.

"I love the atmosphere and the welcome that the crowd gave me when I arrived and I'm very grateful. That's why I try to give my all every match."

Only Liverpool's Mo Salah (every 112.9) has a better minutes-per-goal return than Cornet (113.8) in the top flight this season when considering players that have made five or more starts.

The forward, whose transfer was confirmed prior to the Clarets' game at home to Leeds United, marked his first start with his maiden goal in English football.

The club's joint-record purchase, who had been pursued by Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, scored the opener against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with a marvellous first-time finish.

He would go on to score four more times in his next five league games. Cornet said: "It was an incredible moment; scoring in the Premier League was amazing.

"It was a ball from Vydra on the right, I hit it first time without a second thought and it was brilliant.

"I try to prepare for each weekend's game as best as possible to be able to do my best in every match. I'm very happy."

The Ivory Coast international admits that he's enjoying the freedom that he has been bestowed with since leaving Ligue 1 behind.

Cornet, who received a red card during his final appearance in France, had been operating in a much more defensive role under Rudi Garcia.

He still, however, departed with 51 goals in 232 games in all competitions for the seven-time French champions.

"It's completely different because at Lyon they played me at left back," said Cornet. "Here, I'm an attacker, which is a position I've known how to play for a long time. It's easier for me to get into attacking positions and score a lot more goals.

"The coach [Sean Dyche] really makes me feel at ease, he gives me the freedom to express myself up top, all while working hard for the team.

"Even if it's not all perfect yet, I'm working on it. I'm trying to understand the movement of my team-mates, something that they appreciate, so that I can put them in the best positions possible and they can do the same for me.