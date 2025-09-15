Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Liverpool game at Turf Moor

Scott Parker’s side came within a whisker of grabbing a deserved point against the Reds, only to be cruelly undone in stoppage-time.
The visitors got out of jail when they were awarded a 94th-minute penalty, which Mo Salah duly converted.
Despite walking away disappointed, Burnley fans will still have been hugely encouraged by what they witnessed.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to grab some fan shots from the home ends – can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of fan pictures?
