Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Liverpool game at Turf Moor

Scott Parker’s side came within a whisker of grabbing a deserved point against the Reds, only to be cruelly undone in stoppage-time.

The visitors got out of jail when they were awarded a 94th-minute penalty, which Mo Salah duly converted.

Despite walking away disappointed, Burnley fans will still have been hugely encouraged by what they witnessed.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to grab some fan shots from the home ends – can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.