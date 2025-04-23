Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 brilliant photos from Turf Moor promotion party

Our first gallery of fan pictures from Burnley’s promotion party proved so popular – we’re treating you to another one!

It comes after the Clarets booked their place in the 2025/26 edition of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Easter Monday.

Josh Brownhill was at the double as Scott Parker’s men clinched automatic promotion with two games spare.

It sparked jubilant scenes on and off the Turf Moor pitch as the Clarets celebrated a fourth Championship promotion in the space of 11 years.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as the Clarets are promoted back to the Premier League following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as the Clarets are promoted back to the Premier League following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

