Southgate monitors Clarets

England boss Gareth Southgate was at Turf Moor on Sunday to cast his eye over Burnley’s Three Lions hopefuls.

Cork was handed his first England cap just over a fortnight ago, when coming on for the last five minutes in the goalless draw with World Cup holders Germany at Wembley, though he was an unused substitute against Brazil.

Mee and Tarkowski have yet to be called up to a senior squad, while Pope has shone in the absence of skipper Tom Heaton – a regular in the England squad before dislocating his shoulder in September.

Mee has made no secret of his ambition to break into the squad in a World Cup year, having seen central defensive partner Michael Keane called up last season,before his move to Everton in the summer.

Mee said on Sunday, when asked about Southgate’s presence at the game: “Hopefully he has taken some positives form ourselves, and a few of our players are fighting to catch his eye.”

Burnley conceded their first goal in four games, a late penalty winner from Alexis Sanchez, and Mee added: “I just want to play well for this club and do well and keep keeping clean sheets like we have done in the past few weeks. We were unfortunate not to do that again today, so I just want to play well and whatever comes along with it comes.”