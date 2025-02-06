Southampton v Burnley early team news: 6 to miss out through injury and 7 doubts - gallery

Published 6th Feb 2025
Burnley take a short break from league affairs this weekend when they make the long trip down to the South Coast to face Southampton in the FA Cup.

Scott Parker is likely to rotate heavily, just as he did in the third round when he made all 11 changes for their 3-1 after-extra-time win against Reading.

The likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Marcus Edwards could be handed their first starts since signing, while players returning from injury, like Manuel Benson, could also potentially feature.

It will also be interesting to see if academy products Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott feature against after impressing in the last round of the competition.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:



1. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) - doubt

The experienced midfielder missed the weekend’s win against Ipswich with an unspecified problem. Photo: Michael Steele



2. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) - doubt

The former Claret loanee was brought off with an injury at half-time during the weekend’s win at Portman Road. Photo: Dan Istitene



3. Juan Larios (Southampton) - out

The defender is a long-term absentee for the Saints, having not featured since August. Photo: Clive Brunskill



4. Jack Stephens (Southampton) - doubt

Having replaced Harwood-Bellis against Ipswich, Stephens also suffered an injury and had to be replaced himself. Photo: Mike Hewitt

