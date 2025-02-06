The likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Marcus Edwards could be handed their first starts since signing, while players returning from injury, like Manuel Benson, could also potentially feature.

It will also be interesting to see if academy products Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott feature against after impressing in the last round of the competition.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Ryan Fraser (Southampton) - doubt The experienced midfielder missed the weekend's win against Ipswich with an unspecified problem.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) - doubt The former Claret loanee was brought off with an injury at half-time during the weekend's win at Portman Road.

Juan Larios (Southampton) - out The defender is a long-term absentee for the Saints, having not featured since August.