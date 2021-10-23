Southampton 2, Burnley 2: Maxwel Cornet strikes again to level for the Clarets

Sean Dyche and his men take to the road again as they search for that elusive first win of the campaign.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:23 pm

Follow our updates below from the St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton v Burnley

Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:38

80 mins

Elyounoussi booked after upending the run of Lowton.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:36

78 mins

Southampton sub: Che Evans replaces Armando Broja.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:35

77 mins

Burnley sub: Gudmundsson comes on for Cornet who had just gone down with what looked like cramp. Ran off the pitch, so should hopefully be fine.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:32

73 mins

Southampton sub: Stuart Armstrong replaces Theo Walcott.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:29

71 mins

Yellow card for Ashley Westwood after he catches Romeu on the foot.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:28

69 mins

Yellow card for Jay Rodriguez. He’s only been on a few seconds, but he’s already found his way in referee Chris Kavanagh’s notebook after a poor challenge on Elyounoussi.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:27

68 mins

Burnley sub: Former Saint Jack Cork is replaced by former Saint Jay Rodriguez, both players receive warm applause from the Southampton fans.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:22

64 mins

Maxwel Cornet cross finds its way to Westwood who steadies himself before unleashing an effort just wide of the post.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:20

62 mins

Redmond effort from the edge of the area is comfortable for Nick Pope.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:19

60 mins

Dwight McNeil shoots from distance, just over the angle of the bar, McCarthy was beaten.

