Southampton 2, Burnley 2: Maxwel Cornet strikes again to level for the Clarets
Sean Dyche and his men take to the road again as they search for that elusive first win of the campaign.
Follow our updates below from the St Mary’s Stadium.
Southampton v Burnley
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:38
Elyounoussi booked after upending the run of Lowton.
Southampton sub: Che Evans replaces Armando Broja.
Burnley sub: Gudmundsson comes on for Cornet who had just gone down with what looked like cramp. Ran off the pitch, so should hopefully be fine.
Southampton sub: Stuart Armstrong replaces Theo Walcott.
Yellow card for Ashley Westwood after he catches Romeu on the foot.
Yellow card for Jay Rodriguez. He’s only been on a few seconds, but he’s already found his way in referee Chris Kavanagh’s notebook after a poor challenge on Elyounoussi.
Burnley sub: Former Saint Jack Cork is replaced by former Saint Jay Rodriguez, both players receive warm applause from the Southampton fans.
Maxwel Cornet cross finds its way to Westwood who steadies himself before unleashing an effort just wide of the post.
Redmond effort from the edge of the area is comfortable for Nick Pope.
Dwight McNeil shoots from distance, just over the angle of the bar, McCarthy was beaten.